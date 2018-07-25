Deutsche Bank : 2Q Net Profit Falls

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit fell while revenue was roughly flat.

Last week Deutsche Bank reported its second-quarter data ahead of time, after figures beat expectations.

On Wednesday, the bank said its net profit in the quarter was 361 million euros ($421.9 million), down 19% on the year but well above expectations. Revenue reached EUR6.59 billion compared with EUR6.62 billion a year earlier. The results are in line with last week's release.

"These results were achieved against a backdrop of accelerated implementation of strategic measures announced by the new management team at the beginning of the quarter," it said in a statement.

The German bank last week attributed the better-than-expected results to cost cutting. They come as Chief Executive Christian Sewing tries to turn around the German lender after three full-year losses in a row, market-share fall and strategic upheaval.

"In the second quarter we accelerated the reshaping of our bank significantly and proved the resilience of our global business," Chief Executive Christian Sewing said.

The German bank said the Postbank merger was completed in May.

It said cost reductions are on track and confirmed its near-term targets.

