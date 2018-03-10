Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Executives to Give Up Bonuses for Third Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:40pm CET

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG's top executives will forgo bonuses for a third consecutive year, Chief Executive John Cryan said at a technology and music conference in Austin, Texas, a spokesman said Saturday.

Mr. Cryan's comments, made Friday night at Austin's South By Southwest, came after the German lender last month reported a third consecutive full-year loss. Despite the loss, Deutsche Bank's total 2017 employee bonus payout will more than triple the previous year's EUR546 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank, like other banks, was hit last year by a big charge tied to the U.S. tax overhaul. The bank's charge of EUR1.4 billion left it with a full-year net loss of around EUR500 million. In 2016, Deutsche Bank had a full-year loss of more than EUR1 billion. It has been beset by disappointing trading and investment-banking results, overall revenue declines and struggles to cut costs and retain talent.

Mr. Cryan's bonus comments were first reported by German newspaper Die Zeit.

Mr. Cryan said at the bank's February press conference that he supports bonuses for the 12-member management board, which includes him, and he reiterated that view in Austin, a spokesman said Saturday. The CEO believes that he and other senior executives have made progress and need to own more shares to be more closely aligned with the bank's interests, the spokesman said. Bonuses for senior executives are necessary to motivate other executives to aspire to the top roles, Mr. Cryan also said.

But ultimately the top executives should be held accountable for last year's loss, even though the bank would have reported around EUR900 million in net income without the tax charge, according to the spokesman's account of Mr. Cryan's comments in Austin.

The bank's management board can opt to waive their bonuses, which ultimately are set by the supervisory board. Deutsche Bank employees expect to receive bonuses this month.

The lender is also expected to announce as soon as Sunday the pricing of shares for a partial public offering of its asset-management business, according to people close to the process. Mr. Cryan spent much of the past week meeting with investors, including in New York, before flying to Austin, people familiar with the matter said.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
12:01aDEUTSCHE BANK : Executives to Give Up Bonuses for Third Consecutive Year
DJ
03/10DEUTSCHE BANK : Executives to Give Up Bonuses for Third Consecutive Year
DJ
03/10DEUTSCHE BANK : bosses to forego bonuses after third annual loss
RE
03/10SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP. : Posts New Presentation Material on Its Websit..
AQ
03/10Wynn Resorts may use $800M loan to pay $2.4B settlement
AQ
03/10DEUTSCHE BANK : DB trims China Coal to HK$5.2
AQ
03/08DEUTSCHE BANK : IFC's First 'Kangaroo' Social Bond Raises 300 Million Australian..
AQ
03/08Dar Al Arkan Announces the Commencement of Meetings with Investors to launch ..
AQ
03/08DEUTSCHE BANK : Foreign banks carved out of Senate regulatory relief bill
RE
03/08DEUTSCHE BANK : Lawmakers Expand Scope of Senate Bank-Deregulation Bill
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Europe Goes After American Brands 
03/06Senate to vote on Dodd-Frank rollback 
02/28EUROSTOXX 50 DAILY : Mixed Performance 
02/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest GDP Reading In Focus 
02/28Deutsche Bank ends Libor suit for $240M 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 28 070 M
EBIT 2018 3 919 M
Net income 2018 2 208 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,56
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 26 947 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 14,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-17.87%33 158
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.29%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA9.08%335 174
WELLS FARGO-6.51%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.