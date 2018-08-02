Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Japan's pension funds are back – and putting pressure on the yen

08/02/2018 | 11:34am CEST

The yen is down significantly against the dollar in recent weeks and Japanese pension funds' hunger for overseas equities is one reason why, according to Deutsche Bank Research.

When Japan's giant pension funds decide to invest in foreign shares, for instance US equities, they need to sell yen and buy dollars to fund the purchases - and the amounts are so vast that they can contribute to depressing the yen.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Deutsche Bank's Asian currency strategist Mallika Sachdeva said: 'It has been quite surprising that dollar-yen has not moved lower even though we've had a lot of trade related stress.'

According to Sachdeva, the reason can be attributed to Japanese pension funds diving into offshore equities, led by the Japan Government Pension Fund (JGIP).

'As the world's largest pension fund with 1.5 trillion US dollars in assets, the magnitude of JGIP means that even a small portfolio adjustment has a huge impact, which we're seeing in the currency,' Sachdeva said.

As the third most traded currency in the world - and a so-called haven currency that people traditionally buy during market instability - the yen's move is significant for global markets.

In a recent FX Special Report, Sachdeva and her team note that pension fund flows - when pension funds move large amounts of money in or out - have historically been a big driver of the dollar-yen exchange rate, and so their reappearance after almost two years of absence is important.

In a Q&A, Sachdeva explains how pension flows are challenging the reputation of the yen as a safe haven currency.

1. What is unusual about the way the Japanese yen is behaving?

The yen is traditionally considered a safe haven currency, which means it is expected to strengthen when global asset markets and risk sentiment weaken. This reputation developed because historically Japanese corporates offshore would repatriate funds when markets got choppy. However, recently the Japanese yen actually fell below a major technical level, even as trade tensions escalated with the US announcing possible tariffs on 200 billion dollars of Chinese goods. The yen falling in this environment is significant, and signals another theme.

2. What might be driving this unexpected Japanese yen weakness?

We believe Japanese pension funds have returned to international equity markets for the first time in two years, and this is driving the yen's weakness. Our analysis shows Japanese funds are aggressively buying overseas equities, perhaps taking advantage of value in the recent sell-off. The last time Japanese pension funds aggressively bought foreign stocks was in late 2014 and 2015, and we saw the yen weaken then too.

3. What does this shift in Japanese pension fund behaviour mean for international markets?

Given the enormity of Japanese pension funds (the Government Pension Investment Fund alone has 1.5 trillion US dollars in assets) even small shifts in asset allocation can be significant. It appears that pension funds have recently increased buying of foreign stocks after sell-offs. This behaviour might be dampening the traditional relationship between risk and the yen, which suggests the yen would rise in a significant equity sell off. Pension fund buying may also support equity markets, particularly in the US markets, which has been the largest recipient of Japanese inflows into equities this year.

4. Why is the Japanese yen important for FX markets and global markets generally?

The Japanese yen is the third most actively traded currencies in the world. In 2016, it was more than 20 percent of average daily turnover in the FX market, and equivalent to more than 1 trillion US dollars a day. Because of very low interest rates in Japan, the currency is used by diverse set of market participants, from corporate borrowing, to funding for speculative carry trades.

5. The last few years have seen a widespread increase in Asian institutional asset managers investing overseas. What does this mean for capital markets and investors?

Asian institutional investors have joined the ranks of the world's largest investors. Given the large surplus of savings in Asia, particularly in the more developed North Asian economies, many regional institutional investors are looking abroad for higher yields and diversified assets. Japanese pension funds are not alone in increasing their allocation to overseas assets. Asian life insurers, public pension funds and asset managers are all looking at foreign bond and equity markets.

Bloomberg: Yen Haven Status Eclipsed by Japan Hunger for Foreign Stocks

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:33:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 963 M
EBIT 2018 2 131 M
Net income 2018 570 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 36,84
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 23 123 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-30.13%26 935
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.15%391 379
BANK OF AMERICA4.61%313 103
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%287 370
WELLS FARGO-4.98%279 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%242 363
