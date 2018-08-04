Deutsche Bank : Names Equity-Derivatives Research Head to Global Research Operations Role

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) promoted its head of equity-derivatives research, Pamela Finelli, to global chief operating officer for research, replacing an executive who departed this week, according to a bank spokeswoman.

Ms. Finelli, who is based in New York, will succeed Raj Hindocha, the spokeswoman said. Mr. Hindocha left the German lender this week with plans to join a competitor, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. A bank spokesman on Friday confirmed Mr. Hindocha's departure. He had been research operations chief since 2014 and was based in London.

Ms. Finelli will report to David Folkerts-Landau, the German lender's global chief economist and head of research.

Ms. Finelli has been with Deutsche Bank since 2007. In her current role, she leads research in equity derivatives, index investing and other quantitative strategies. She is co-head of the research division's newly launched Data Innovation Group, aimed at using artificial intelligence and other data tools to drive investment strategies.

New regulations are shifting banks' strategies for making money by selling research to clients. Deutsche Bank is reviewing the structure and costs of its research division, with a focus toward providing more data-driven products.

