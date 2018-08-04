Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Names Equity-Derivatives Research Head to Global Research Operations Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:10pm CEST

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) promoted its head of equity-derivatives research, Pamela Finelli, to global chief operating officer for research, replacing an executive who departed this week, according to a bank spokeswoman.

Ms. Finelli, who is based in New York, will succeed Raj Hindocha, the spokeswoman said. Mr. Hindocha left the German lender this week with plans to join a competitor, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. A bank spokesman on Friday confirmed Mr. Hindocha's departure. He had been research operations chief since 2014 and was based in London.

Ms. Finelli will report to David Folkerts-Landau, the German lender's global chief economist and head of research.

Ms. Finelli has been with Deutsche Bank since 2007. In her current role, she leads research in equity derivatives, index investing and other quantitative strategies. She is co-head of the research division's newly launched Data Innovation Group, aimed at using artificial intelligence and other data tools to drive investment strategies.

New regulations are shifting banks' strategies for making money by selling research to clients. Deutsche Bank is reviewing the structure and costs of its research division, with a focus toward providing more data-driven products.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
12:43pMASIMO : MASI) Appoints H Michael Cohen to Board
AQ
12:10pDEUTSCHE BANK : Names Equity-Derivatives Research Head to Global Research Operat..
DJ
08/03DEUTSCHE BANK : Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs
DJ
08/03DEUTSCHE BANK : Japan's Pension Funds Are Back, Putting Pressure on Yen
AQ
08/03DEUTSCHE BANK : Exclusive - Deutsche Bank reports show chinks in money launderin..
RE
08/03DEUTSCHE BANK : bans cash delivery to Iran
AQ
08/02DEUTSCHE BANK : Head of EMEA Equity Research Leaves Company
DJ
08/02DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Q2 results show good earnings growth in Eurozone
AQ
08/02DEUTSCHE BANK : World Bank Prices Euro-denominated 16-Year Global Bond
AQ
08/02DEUTSCHE BANK : bans cash delivery to Iran
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Central Banks Take Center Stage (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Central Banks Take Center Stage 
07/30Deutsche shifts clearing from London to Frankfurt 
07/25Deutsche Bank AG (DB) CEO Christian Sewing on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/25Deutsche Bank AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 982 M
EBIT 2018 2 194 M
Net income 2018 625 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 36,98
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 22 247 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-32.20%25 728
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA5.96%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.