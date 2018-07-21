Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - DB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (''Deutsche Bank'' or the ''Company'') (NYSE: DB) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 18-cv-05104, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Deutsche Bank securities between March 20, 2017 through May 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the ''Exchange Act'') and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Deutsche Bank securities between March 20, 2017, and May 30, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until August 6,, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Deutsche Bank is a global financial service provider delivering commercial, investment, private, and retail banking. The Bank offers debt, foreign exchange, derivatives, commodities, money markets, repo and securitization, cash equities, research, equity prime services, loans, convertibles, advice on M&A and IPO's, trade finance, retail banking, asset management, and corporate investments.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 31, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business to be in ''troubled condition,'' citing concerns ''about its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans.'' The article further reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has added Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to its ''problem banks'' list of at-risk institutions.

On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49, or 4.24%, to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
01:21pDEUTSCHE BANK : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving Deutsche Bank Tru..
AQ
01:21pDEUTSCHE BANK : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving Deutsche Bank Sec..
AQ
01:16pDEUTSCHE BANK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
07/20Deutsche to pay $75 million to settle ADRs abuses case, U.S. SEC says
RE
07/20DEUTSCHE BANK : to Pay Nearly $75 Million for Improper Handling of ADRs
AQ
07/20DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/20DEUTSCHE BANK : Inke issues 45.35m shares on over-allotment option
AQ
07/19BARCLAYS : UK court sentences two former French traders to jail over Euribor rig..
RE
07/19DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/19Barclays Poaches Senior Health-Care Banker From Deutsche Bank
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20DEUTSCHE BANK TO PAY ALMOST $75M FOR : Sec 
07/18Illinois Tool Works Is Doing Better Than The Stock Indicates - Cramer's Light.. 
07/16Deutsche Bank jumps 8% in U.S. trading after issuing Q2 forecast 
07/16FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/16/2018) 
07/16PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (07/16/2018) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 26 005 M
EBIT 2018 2 140 M
Net income 2018 678 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 35,51
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 21 313 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,6 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-35.40%24 974
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.06%379 735
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%305 499
WELLS FARGO-7.02%275 658
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-16.45%264 773
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.19%227 228
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.