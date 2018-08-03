Log in
Deutsche Bank : Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs

08/03/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG's global chief operating officer for research, Raj Hindocha, has left the bank effective this week with plans to join a competitor, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Hindocha, who was based in London, on Friday referred questions to a Deutsche Bank spokesman, who declined to comment beyond confirming the departure.

Mr. Hindocha joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 and had been chief operating officer for the bank's global research division since 2014. Previously he was a strategy consultant.

He reported to David Folkerts-Landau, the German lender's global chief economist and head of research. No successor to Mr. Hindocha has been named.

Deutsche Bank has been cutting expenses and jobs in an effort to boost profits after several money-losing years. New regulations are also changing banks' strategies for making money selling research to clients. Deutsche Bank is reviewing the structure and costs of its research division.

The bank's head of equity research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Paul Reynolds, also has left the bank. Mr. Reynolds's departure was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at [email protected]

