Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Two ex-Deutsche Bank traders indicted over alleged spoof trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 11:34pm CEST

(Reuters) - Two former Deutsche Bank traders have been indicted on U.S. charges they placed fraudulent "spoof" orders for precious metals futures contracts.

James Vorley, 38, of the UK, and Cedric Chanu, 39, of France and the United Arab Emirates, were both charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy by a federal grand jury in Chicago, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The defendants had been among eight individuals criminally charged by prosecutors in January over alleged deceptive trading practices on U.S. commodities markets.

Deutsche Bank agreed that month to pay a $30 million (22.79 million pounds)fine to settle related civil charges by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Lawyers for Vorley did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Chanu could not immediately be identified. Deutsche Bank was not criminally charged.

According to the indictment, Vorley worked for Deutsche Bank in London from 2007 to 2015, and Chanu worked for the bank in London and Singapore from 2008 to 2013.

The indictment said Vorley, Chanu and former Deutsche Bank trader David Liew engaged in a multi-year conspiracy to defraud other traders through spoofing, the placing of orders to buy or sell futures contracts that they never intended to complete.

Prosecutors said this created a false sense of supply and demand, and manipulated prices in their favor by inducing other traders to make trades they would otherwise not have made.

The indictment described alleged electronic chats among the Deutsche Bank traders to further the conspiracy.

In one, Vorley allegedly told Singapore-based Liew that their activity "was cladssic [sic] / jam it / woooooooooooo .... bif [sic] it up," prompting Liew to reply: "tricks from the ... master."

Liew pleaded guilty in June 2017 to a related criminal conspiracy charge. He has been cooperating with prosecutors.

The case is U.S. v Vorley et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 18-cr-00035.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Phil Berlowitz)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
11:34pDEUTSCHE BANK : Two ex-Deutsche Bank traders indicted over alleged spoof trading
RE
11:16pDEUTSCHE BANK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
07:06pDEUTSCHE BANK : cites progress on overhaul despite profit slide
RE
07:04pDEUTSCHE BANK : Wants To Hire Young People, But We Won’t Fall For Its Tric..
AQ
03:44pGERMAN FINTECHS ON THE RISE : A mixed blessing for banks, beneficial for clients
PU
02:36pDEUTSCHE BANK : Q2 profit drops 14% on rejig costs
AQ
01:48pDEUTSCHE BANK : he Hacks!' Wins Deutsche Bank's Largest Ever Hackathon
AQ
12:28pDEUTSCHE BANK : Posts Profit but Trading Weakness Drags On
DJ
11:32aDEUTSCHE BANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:29aDEUTSCHE BANK : to redeploy capital to trading operations
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:02pDeutsche Bank AG (DB) CEO Christian Sewing on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08:56aDeutsche Bank AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07:37aTrump/Juncker In Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Key Talks On U.S.-EU Trade 
05:19aDeutsche Bank AG reports Q2 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 910 M
EBIT 2018 2 140 M
Net income 2018 585 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 38,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 21 399 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,6 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-34.15%25 009
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%385 931
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%311 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%287 049
WELLS FARGO-3.82%282 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%243 708