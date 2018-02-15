Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Why would we use crypto euros? Central bank-issued digital cash - a user perspective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:41am CET

December 15, 2016

dbStandpunkt (Engl.)

Germany remains an anchor of steadiness with an undisputed role as leader in Europe and is the only country that comes close to being on a par with America. This story of success is based on many structural factors, some of which complement and mutually reinforce each other. We group them as follows: (1) Macropolicies focused on stability and growth (2) Institutions grounded in German 'ordoliberalism' (3) Global companies with unique structures (4) An equitable system of social security and cooperative social partners (5) A long-term perspective by companies and citizens with the willingness to forgo immediate reward - in our view the most important factor in the success. The combination of innovative, multinational companies, functioning institutions and highly skilled workers will, in our view, maintain Germany's competitiveness and prosperity into the future. German politicians are therefore confronted with the increasing challenge of holding the eurozone together. However, if anti-euro movements gain the upper hand in key partner countries, thereby increasing the disruptive risks, there may be a reassessment in Germany of the euro's costs and benefits.

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:40:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
11:41aDEUTSCHE BANK : Why would we use crypto euros? Central bank-issued digital cash ..
PU
10:01aDEUTSCHE BANK : Alternative Investment Survey reveals investors’ renewed o..
PU
08:07aDEUTSCHE BANK : Daily Mail, London, The Dastardly Mr Deedes column
AQ
02/14CVC chooses banks to lead Sky Bet float in London - sources
RE
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding on Deutsche Bank Securities..
AQ
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : DBRS Upgrades Ratings on Tricolore 2014 SPV S.r.l
AQ
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tender Process for Auditor Rotation
AQ
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : NKF Capital Markets Successfully Secures $81M Loan for Normandy'..
AQ
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tender Process for Auditor Rotation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/13DEUTSCHE BANK : Terrible Sentiment, Huge Upside Remains 
02/12Deutshce Bank executive exiting - WSJ 
02/12SELL DEUTSCHE BANK : Cost Inefficiencies And An Unstable Major Shareholder 
02/07Another day, another low for Deutsche Bank 
02/07PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/7/2018) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 27 993 M
EBIT 2018 4 209 M
Net income 2018 2 208 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 13,44
P/E ratio 2019 8,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 26 496 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-18.54%33 030
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.13%387 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.97%361 770
BANK OF AMERICA5.62%320 141
WELLS FARGO-4.40%278 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.42%265 765
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.