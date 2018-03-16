Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank : hikes bonuses to 2.3 billion euros after 2017 loss, saving delays

03/16/2018 | 09:56am CET
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank paid bonuses worth 2.3 billion euros (2 billion pounds) for 2017, four times higher than the previous year even as the German lender warned on costs for 2018 and reported a bigger 2017 loss than previously disclosed.

Germany's flagship lender said on Friday top managers would forego payouts for 2017 after the bank said it lost 735 million euros, the third annual loss in a row and more than the 497 million euros it had initially disclosed in February.

The bank, which distributed 546 million euros in bonuses in 2016, also said its cost cutting plans were hitting roadblocks, partly because of a delay in disposals.

In addition, the lender said it expected higher costs related to Britain's exit from the European Union and a postponement in savings from the merger of its in-house retail bank with Postbank.

"Those savings are now expected to be realized in 2019," the bank said, adding adjusted costs in 2018 were now expected to be 23 billion euros, up from its original forecast for 22 billion.

Chief Executive John Cryan defended the rise in bonus payments as an effort to retain staff.

"If we want to live up to our claim of being the leading European bank with a global network, we have to invest in our employees so that we can continue to provide the best solutions for our clients," he said in a letter to shareholders.

The bank was cautiously optimistic for this year, saying: "For 2018, we expect revenues to be higher than in 2017."

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Edmund Blair)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 28 050 M
EBIT 2018 3 488 M
Net income 2018 2 197 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 12,46
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 26 269 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 14,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-19.94%32 508
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.66%283 440
