DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/20 01:20:48 pm
13.226 EUR   +0.24%
Deutsche Bank : to launch DWS IPO next week, sources say

02/20/2018 | 01:10pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank  (>> Deutsche Bank) plans an initial public offering of its asset-management arm, DWS, on Monday next week, following on the heels of Siemens' (>> Siemens) blockbuster Healthineers listing, sources close to the matter said.

They said the listing of DWS on the Frankfurt stock exchange would probably take place in the week starting March 19.

Germany's Deutsche Bank is planning to offer 25 percent of existing DWS shares for an expected 1.5 billion (1.32 billion pounds) to 2 billion euros ($1.85 billion to $2.47 billion), the people said, adding no new shares would be sold as part of the offering.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

"Transaction security is more important for Deutsche Bank than price", one of the people said.

To maximise investor attention, the debut will take place before Holy Week, the week before the Easter holidays, when some investors are expected to be away, another source said.

Siemens on Monday announced plans to float its medical imaging and diagnostics business Healthineers on the Frankfurt stock exchange, with the listing expected to take place in March.

"Following several U-turns in Deutsche's strategy, it is important that the bank delivers on the promises it made last year," one of the people said.

Deutsche Bank announced in March 2017 that it would list a minority stake in its asset-management arm, as part of a broader overhaul following costly lawsuits and trading scandals.

The unit has assumed the legal structure of a partnership limited by shares, or KGaA. That ensures Deutsche Bank can keep control even if its shareholding falls below the 75 percent usually needed to dominate German stock corporations, possibly as part of a merger of the unit with a peer.

"We want to unlock the full potential of Deutsche AM to facilitate growth," unit head Nicolas Moreau has said, and earlier this month said that it is making progress preparing for the offering.

The listing is expected to help the unit attract and retain talent by awarding bonus shares to staff. It will also enable the unit to use its shares to fund acquisitions.

The business is looking for ways to strengthen its so-called alternative products offerings, especially in areas such as structured credit and real estate asset management. It also want to bolster its distribution network and expand in countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Deutsche Asset Management had 3,800 staff managing 700 billion euros invested worldwide at the end of 2017. The unit's adjusted pretax earnings rose 5 percent to 747 million euros last year.

(Editing by Maria Sheahan, Larry King)

By Arno Schuetze

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 27 927 M
EBIT 2018 4 209 M
Net income 2018 2 208 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,42%
P/E ratio 2018 13,72
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 27 269 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 14,0 €
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-18.92%33 702
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%400 788
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.97%369 967
BANK OF AMERICA8.40%331 354
WELLS FARGO-1.07%293 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.42%288 752
