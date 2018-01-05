Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank : to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets

01/05/2018
A red traffic light is photographed in front of the head quarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank will post a small net loss in 2017 after weak trading, low client activity and a 1.5 billion euro (1.32 billion pounds) negative impact from a tax overhaul in the United States, it said on Friday.

The bank said that the reduction in the U.S. corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent would translate into an average tax rate for the whole group at the lower end of a range between 30 percent and 35 percent.

The lower effective tax rate will require a revision to the valuation of deferred tax assets, causing the negative hit to Deutsche's fourth-quarter earnings, it said, adding that it will not have any cash impact.

"Trading conditions in the fourth quarter 2017 were characterized by low volatility in financial markets and low levels of client activity in key businesses," Deutsche Bank said in its statement.

Germany's largest lender has struggled to keep revenue from shrinking and experienced a 10 percent drop in the third quarter. The bank had warned that the fourth quarter could be rough and confirmed that view on Friday.

Revenue at Deutsche Bank's cash-generating bond-trading division were expected to drop 22 percent from a year ago, the bank said.

Deutsche Bank's shares extended losses after the announcement and were down 4.4 percent by 1557 GMT. Before the announcement, shares were down about 2 percent.

The bank is due to report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Feb. 2.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Goodman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 27 502 M
EBIT 2017 3 869 M
Net income 2017 1 340 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 0,69%
P/E ratio 2017 25,78
P/E ratio 2018 13,87
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capitalization 33 755 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 14,8 €
Spread / Average Target -9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK2.88%40 725
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.05%374 939
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.10%325 349
BANK OF AMERICA0.95%310 832
WELLS FARGO1.47%307 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.91%259 879
