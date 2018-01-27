Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/26 05:35:12 pm
15.65 EUR   -0.95%
04:19a EXCLUSIVE - U.S : sources
04:18a U.S. CFTC TO FI : sources
01/26 DEUTSCHE BANK : Unit attracts net inflows
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exclusive - U.S. CFTC to fine UBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC for spoofing, manipulation: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 04:19am CET
The head quarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is photographed in Frankfurt

The U.S. derivatives regulator is set to announce it has fined European lenders UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank millions of dollars each for so-called "spoofing" and manipulation in the U.S. futures market, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The enforcement action by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is the result of a multi-agency investigation that also involves the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - the first of its kind for the CFTC, the people said.

The fines for UBS and Deutsche Bank will be upward of ten million, while the fine for HSBC will be slightly less than that, the people said, without providing exact figures.

Spokesmen for HSBC, Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment.

Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution. By creating an illusion of demand, spoofers can influence prices to benefit their market positions.

Spoofing is a criminal offence under a provision implemented as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.

Some of the manipulative behaviour came to light as a result of the authorities' previously-settled probes into forex market manipulation while UBS self-reported the wrong doing, according to two of the people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank investigations have been ongoing for more than a year, one of the people said.

The settlement is the most high-profile brought so far by the CFTC's head of enforcement James McDonald who was appointed to the role in March 2017.

McDonald, who was previously a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, said in September he plans to encourage companies and staff to report their own wrongdoing and cooperate with investigators, a strategy he hopes will make it easier to prosecute more individuals.

In August, a U.S. appeals court upheld the conviction of former New Jersey-based high-speed trader Michael Coscia who was the first individual was the first person to be criminally prosecuted for the manipulative trading practice.

A spokeswoman for the CBOE, one of the U.S.'s major futures exchanges, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the CME Group, the other major futures bourse, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous words from penultimate paragraph)

(Reporting by Michelle Price; additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by Clive McKeef)

By Michelle Price

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, UBS Group
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
04:19a EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, D : sources
04:18a U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK : sources
01/26 DEUTSCHE BANK : Unit attracts net inflows
01/25 DEUTSCHE BANK : Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office Joins in Col..
01/25 DEUTSCHE BANK : partners with United Nations Development Programme in Virtual Ca..
01/25 DEUTSCHE BANK : asset management unit attracts net inflows in 2017
01/25 DEUTSCHE BANK : joins Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
01/25 DEUTSCHE BANK : Launch of new sustainability index
01/24 DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
01/24 Shimao Property (00813) to issue US$500m senior notes
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26 REUTERS : CFTC fining UBS, DB, HSBC for futures manipulation
01/19 The Implosion Of Public Markets
01/16 Barclays Is Now A Value Play
01/16 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : More Records In Store For Equities
01/16 Banks accused of rigging Canadian rate benchmark
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 27 226 M
EBIT 2017 3 737 M
Net income 2017 721 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 0,72%
P/E ratio 2017 42,49
P/E ratio 2018 13,86
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,14x
Capitalization 32 345 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | DBK | DE0005140008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,5 €
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Cryan Chief Executive Officer
Christian Sewing Co-President & Co-Head-Private Bank
Marcus Schenck Co-President & Co-Head-Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kimberly L. Hammonds Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-0.47%40 180
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.16%401 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA18.55%391 807
BANK OF AMERICA8.71%334 718
WELLS FARGO8.21%323 515
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION24.22%294 892
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.