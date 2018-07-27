Log in
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG (DBAN)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: publication of an accounting error according to section 109 paragraph 2 sentence 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)

07/27/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
27.07.2018 / 17:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- convenience translation -

Frankfurt am Main, 27 July 2018 - The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) has determined that the consolidated financial statements of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG as at the reporting date of 30 September 2015 are incorrect:

In the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the net result of investment activity was understated by 14.6 million euros: in the valuation of a subsidiary at fair value, the company took into account the profit participation in the form of a disproportionate share of profits (so-called carried interest) of a co-shareholder incorrectly for the first time in financial year 2014/15. The company should have already taken this profit sharing into account in previous years.

As a result, the company has recognised profits of EUR 14.6 million for previous years, which it was not entitled to.

This violates IFRS 10.31 in conjunction with IFRS 13.61, according to which the interest in a subsidiary must be measured at fair value through profit or loss. In its measurement, not only the future sales proceeds for the subsidiary must be taken into account in its entirety, but also negative factors influencing value, such as the profit participation of a co-shareholder, must be taken into account if they are likely to occur.




Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +49 69 95787 307

27.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

708829  27.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=708829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
