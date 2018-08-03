Deutsche Beteiligungs : Supervisory Board extends appointment of Torsten Grede Spokesman of the Board of Management until the end of December 2023

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 3 August 2018. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has reappointed Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the DBAG Board of Management, until 31 December 2023; his current appointment ends on 31 December 2018.

Torsten Grede (54) has been with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since November 1990 and has been a member of the Board of Management since 1 January 2001; he has held the position of Spokesman of the three-strong committee since March 2013. Grede is also a member of the DBAG investment team.

'In the private equity business, continuity and a strategy that focuses on the long term are particularly important - Torsten Grede stands for both, which is why I am particularly delighted that he has accepted our offer to extend his contract and that Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will be able to count on his expertise, long-standing experience and leadership skills for another five years,' said Andrew Richards, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DBAG upon the extension of the contract.

