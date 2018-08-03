Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Beteiligungs AG    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG (DBAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Beteiligungs : Supervisory Board extends appointment of Torsten Grede Spokesman of the Board of Management until the end of December 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 3 August 2018. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has reappointed Torsten Grede, Spokesman of the DBAG Board of Management, until 31 December 2023; his current appointment ends on 31 December 2018.

Torsten Grede (54) has been with Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since November 1990 and has been a member of the Board of Management since 1 January 2001; he has held the position of Spokesman of the three-strong committee since March 2013. Grede is also a member of the DBAG investment team.

'In the private equity business, continuity and a strategy that focuses on the long term are particularly important - Torsten Grede stands for both, which is why I am particularly delighted that he has accepted our offer to extend his contract and that Deutsche Beteiligungs AG will be able to count on his expertise, long-standing experience and leadership skills for another five years,' said Andrew Richards, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DBAG upon the extension of the contract.

The listed Deutsche Beteiligungs AG initiates closed-end private equity funds and invests alongside the DBAG funds in well-positioned mid-market companies with growth potential. DBAG focuses on those industry sectors where Germany's 'Mittelstand' is particularly strong in international comparison. With its experience, expertise and equity, DBAG supports its portfolio companies in implementing a long-term and value-enhancing corporate strategy. Its entrepreneurial investment approach makes it a sought-after investment partner in the German-speaking world. The DBAG Group manages and advises capital amounting to around 1.9 billion euros.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 10:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
12:51pDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Supervisory Board extends appointment of Torsten Grede S..
PU
07/27DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : publication of an accounting error according to secti..
EQ
07/05DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Brisk investment activity in the DBAG portfolio
PU
06/28DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/26DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : invests in BTV braun teleCom group
PU
06/25DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/22DBAG - BAFIN'S NOTICE OF HEARING : Consolidated Financial Statements 2014/2015 p..
PU
06/22DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : BaFin's notice of hearing: Consolidated Financial Sta..
EQ
06/18DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/13DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09DEUTSCHE BETEILIGN ORD 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Deutsche Beteilgungs AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015PowerShares reopens creations for 11 ETFs 
2015PowerShares temporarily suspends creations on 11 ETFs 
2015BEEF VERSUS PORK : A Big Divergence 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 65,9 M
EBIT 2018 40,0 M
Net income 2018 35,1 M
Finance 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
EV / Sales 2018 6,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,0 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Richards Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Zeidler Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Michael Maas Senior Vice President & Head-Human Resources
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-23.58%636
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG12.35%20 217
PARGESA HOLDING-4.44%6 460
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-10.64%1 812
INDUS HOLDING AG-9.75%1 514
MBB SE5.52%728
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.