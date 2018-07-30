Log in
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse : Bank shifts large part of euro clearing to Frankfurt from London

07/30/2018 | 10:03am CEST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has moved a "large part" of its euro clearing activity to Frankfurt from London, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The shift by Germany's largest bank is a boon to Deutsche Boerse goal of stealing a large part of the euro clearing market from London as Britain exits the European Union.

The Financial Times was first to report the shift in clearing.

The move is largely symbolic, with no jobs transfers as a result. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said that the bank is effectively pushing a different button to route the clearing to Eurex, Deutsche Boerse's clearing division.

A spokeswoman for Eurex said that it now has a market share of 8 percent of euro clearing, up from virtually zero a year ago.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor and Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Boerse
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.71% 10.808 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -0.13% 112.7 Delayed Quote.16.58%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 702 M
EBIT 2018 1 430 M
Net income 2018 939 M
Debt 2018 685 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 22,96
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
EV / Sales 2018 8,45x
EV / Sales 2019 7,79x
Capitalization 22 138 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
