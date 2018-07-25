Log in
DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Deutsche Boerse : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

07/25/2018 | 02:24pm CEST

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the financial services provider based in Frankfurt achieved an initial listing price of €80. The fixed issue price was €80. This was the 14th IPO in Frankfurt since the beginning of the year.

creditshelf has been in existence since 2014 and is a member of Deutsche Börse Venture Network. With creditshelf's digital credit marketplace, short-term corporate loans are brokered to small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform is aimed exclusively at professional borrowers and investors. According to the company, self-developed and data-driven risk analysis algorithms are used to connect borrowers and investors together via the platform.

The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately €16.5 million. The company intends to use the funds amongst others to further develop the risk analysis algorithm, expand its product portfolio, enter into bank cooperations and increase brand awareness.

The IPO was accompanied by Commerzbank, Wolfgang Steubing is a specialist on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:28:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 699 M
EBIT 2018 1 441 M
Net income 2018 949 M
Debt 2018 685 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 23,32
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
EV / Sales 2018 8,54x
EV / Sales 2019 7,89x
Capitalization 22 378 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Gabe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.83%26 154
CME GROUP15.34%57 651
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.33%44 363
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.90%37 692
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.5.67%26 172
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.59%20 763
