Deutsche Boerse : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the financial services provider based in Frankfurt achieved an initial listing price of €80. The fixed issue price was €80. This was the 14th IPO in Frankfurt since the beginning of the year.

creditshelf has been in existence since 2014 and is a member of Deutsche Börse Venture Network. With creditshelf's digital credit marketplace, short-term corporate loans are brokered to small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform is aimed exclusively at professional borrowers and investors. According to the company, self-developed and data-driven risk analysis algorithms are used to connect borrowers and investors together via the platform.

The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately €16.5 million. The company intends to use the funds amongst others to further develop the risk analysis algorithm, expand its product portfolio, enter into bank cooperations and increase brand awareness.