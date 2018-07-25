Deutsche Boerse : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
07/25/2018 | 02:24pm CEST
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the financial services provider based in Frankfurt achieved an initial listing price of €80. The fixed issue price was €80. This was the 14th IPO in Frankfurt since the beginning of the year.
creditshelf has been in existence since 2014 and is a member of Deutsche Börse Venture Network. With creditshelf's digital credit marketplace, short-term corporate loans are brokered to small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform is aimed exclusively at professional borrowers and investors. According to the company, self-developed and data-driven risk analysis algorithms are used to connect borrowers and investors together via the platform.
The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately €16.5 million. The company intends to use the funds amongst others to further develop the risk analysis algorithm, expand its product portfolio, enter into bank cooperations and increase brand awareness.
The IPO was accompanied by Commerzbank, Wolfgang Steubing is a specialist on the Frankfurt stock exchange.