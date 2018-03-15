DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.03.2018 / 09:47

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2018 German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3347732/ba0be270cdd983d939fe98d488f36475/data/ub-2017_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_20180315_de.pdf English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3347726/e027aa213aa50e39cf8bc6540531a4c4/data/ub-2017_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_e_20180315_en.pdf Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2018 German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3347734/cf5132e2f14b199f01abe4a6726e1e25/data/ub-2017_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_20180315_de.pdf English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3347724/58f86677eb51cb511f79ed86dbd61e96/data/ub-2017_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_e_20180315_en.pdf

