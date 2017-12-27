Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 01:35:18 pm
96.976 EUR   +0.36%
11:00a DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Release of a capital market information
12/20 MONTHLY REPORT : Clearstream sees successful year 2017
12/20 TCI fails in bid to oust London Stock Exchange chairman
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 11:00am CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2017 / 10:58
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 27 December 2017

In the period from 18 December 2017 to, and including, 22 December 2017, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 109,382 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

18-Dec-17 13,497 EUR98.36
19-Dec-17 19,630 EUR97.38
20-Dec-17 27,402 EUR96.50
21-Dec-17 26,035 EUR96.07
22-Dec-17 22,818 EUR96.57

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 22 December 2017 amounts to 294,965 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).


27.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

641883  27.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=641883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE
11:00a DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
12/20 MONTHLY REPORT : Clearstream sees successful year 2017
12/20 TCI fails in bid to oust London Stock Exchange chairman
12/19 TCI fails in bid to oust London Stock Exchange chairman
12/18 DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
12/15 BLOCKCHAIN CONSORTIUM HYPERLEDGER LO : documents
12/15 DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Trading Charity at Börse Frankfurt brings in 135,000 Euros for..
12/14 DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Major financial institutions to connect to Deutsche Börse&rsqu..
12/14 DEUTSCHE BOERSE : MiFID II presents issuers with challenges in research
12/13 DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Xetra trading platform functioning again - website
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/04 Invesco International Growth Fund A (AIIEX) November Summary
11/02 Invesco International Growth Fund A (AIIEX) October Summary
10/27 Deutsche Boerse AG ADR's (DBOEY) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
10/27 Deutsche Boerse AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
10/27 Deutsche Boerse AG ADR reports Q3 results
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 567 M
EBIT 2017 1 277 M
Net income 2017 859 M
Debt 2017 821 M
Yield 2017 2,52%
P/E ratio 2017 21,03
P/E ratio 2018 18,58
EV / Sales 2017 7,58x
EV / Sales 2018 6,97x
Capitalization 18 632 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | DB1 | DE0005810055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten N. Kengeter Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Gabe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE26.45%22 135
CME GROUP INC29.15%50 697
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.51%41 098
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED28.19%37 433
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.65.22%24 834
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.28%17 317
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.