Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. : Announces Final Liquidating Distribution

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly traded on the NYSE under the symbol “DHG”) (the “Fund”) announced today the payment of a final liquidating distribution to shareholders of $15.036 per share. Liquidation proceeds are expected to be disbursed on Monday, March 19, 2018. The liquidating distribution is being made pursuant to the Fund’s Plan of Liquidation, as announced on December 1, 2017. The liquidating distribution represents all of the Fund’s remaining net assets except for amounts set aside for reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations of the Fund.

The Fund expresses its appreciation to those shareholders who supported the Fund and its Board over the years.

Important Information

Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Deutsche AM Distributors, Inc.

222 South Riverside Plaza

Chicago, IL 60606-5808

www.deutschefunds.com

Tel (800) 621-1148

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Bank AG. All Rights Reserved

Deutsche Asset Management represents the asset management activities conducted by Deutsche Bank AG or any of its subsidiaries. Clients will be provided Deutsche Asset Management products or services by one or more legal entities that will be identified to clients pursuant to the contracts, agreements, offering materials or other documentation relevant to such products or services. (R-055731-1 03/18)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005383/en/