Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. : Announces Final Liquidating Distribution

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly traded on
the NYSE under the symbol “DHG”) (the “Fund”) announced today the
payment of a final liquidating distribution to shareholders of $15.036
per share. Liquidation proceeds are expected to be disbursed on Monday,
March 19, 2018. The liquidating distribution is being made pursuant to
the Fund’s Plan of Liquidation, as announced on December 1, 2017. The
liquidating distribution represents all of the Fund’s remaining net
assets except for amounts set aside for reasonably ascertainable
liabilities and obligations of the Fund.
The Fund expresses its appreciation to those shareholders who supported
the Fund and its Board over the years.
Important Information
Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking
in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations,
and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use
words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar
expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs,
based upon information available at the time the statements are made,
with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such
statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors,
among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from
forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market
and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and
(iii) other additional risks and uncertainties.
NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT
A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
Deutsche AM Distributors, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago,
IL 60606-5808
www.deutschefunds.com
Tel
(800) 621-1148
Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Bank AG. All Rights
Reserved
Deutsche Asset Management represents the asset management activities
conducted by Deutsche Bank AG or any of its subsidiaries. Clients will
be provided Deutsche Asset Management products or services by one or
more legal entities that will be identified to clients pursuant to the
contracts, agreements, offering materials or other documentation
relevant to such products or services. (R-055731-1 03/18)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005383/en/