Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid



14-Feb-2018 / 23:25 CET/CEST

Insider information acc. to art. 17 MAR - Ad hoc

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid

Rostock, 14 February 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid (North Rhine-Westphalia) for a purchase price of 13.7 Mio. EUR.

The total rental space of both industrial parks amounts to approx. 36,825 sqm., with an annualised rent of approx. 1.48 Mio. EUR. The transfer is expected in April 2018.

After this transaction Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG owns a portfolio of 12 properties with a total rental space of approx. 379,000 sqm., an annualised rent of approx. 11.2 Mio. EUR and a portfolio value of ca. 101.6 Mio EUR.

