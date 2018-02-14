Log in
02/14/2018 | 11:30pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid

14-Feb-2018 / 23:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information acc. to art. 17 MAR - Ad hoc

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid

Rostock, 14 February 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires two commercial properties in Wuppertal and Remscheid (North Rhine-Westphalia) for a purchase price of 13.7 Mio. EUR.

The total rental space of both industrial parks amounts to approx. 36,825 sqm., with an annualised rent of approx. 1.48 Mio. EUR. The transfer is expected in April 2018.

After this transaction Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG owns a portfolio of 12 properties with a total rental space of approx. 379,000 sqm., an annualised rent of approx. 11.2 Mio. EUR and a portfolio value of ca. 101.6 Mio EUR.

Please find more information about Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG on our website:

http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de/




Contact:
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Mr René Bergmann
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel. +49 331 740 076 535

14-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 331 740076 5 - 0
Fax: +49 331 / 740 076 520
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-grundbesitz.de
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1, DE000A2GS3T9
WKN: A2G9LL, A2GS3T
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

654347  14-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=654347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
