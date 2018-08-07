Log in
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG (DKG)
    
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/07/2018 | 05:00pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.08.2018 / 16:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Transfer between controlled companies

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Alexander Samwer,
Date of birth: 31 Jan 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Parson GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.84 % 0.00 % 3.84 % 27236313
Previous notification 3.49 % 0.00 % 3.49 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 0 1046464 0.00 % 3.84 %
Total 1046464 3.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Alexander Samwer % % %
Parson GmbH 3.84 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711801  07.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
