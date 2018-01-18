Log in
Deutsche Post    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST (DPW)
Jan 18, 2018: DHL launches Global Trade Barometer, a new and unique leading indicator for world trade

01/18/2018 | 07:09pm CET

DHL has introduced a new and unique early indicator for the current state and future development of global trade. The DHL Global Trade Barometer is based on large amounts of logistics data that are evaluated with the help of artificial intelligence. Since global trade fuels the world economy, the DHL Global Trade Barometer not only provides an outlook on future trade, but also on the prospects for the global economy. The indicator has been developed in cooperation between DHL and Accenture and will be published quarterly.

'As the world's leading logistics provider, DHL has both, a deep understanding of the driving forces behind global trade volumes and the industry expertise to analyze and interpret market data. Our network, knowledge and experience uniquely position us to understand global supply chains in order to derive a global trade outlook', said Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. 'The DHL Global Trade Barometer shows impressively how digitalization - with the use of Big Data and Predictive Analytics - opens up entirely new opportunities that we can use for the benefit of our customers.'

Accenture will provide data modelling and predictive analytics to forecast future trade trends for DHL. DHL will receive one unified view of the insights which will give them a stronger understanding of current and future state of global trade logistics for its customers.

Detailed bottom-up data modelling

The DHL Global Trade Barometer is based on import and export data for a number of intermediate and early-cycle commodities that serve as the basis for further industrial production, e.g. brand labels for clothes, bumpers for cars or touch screens for mobile devices. Sources for the index are aggregated market data from air and containerized ocean freight in seven countries, which account for more than 75 percent of world trade. Using artificial intelligence and various statistical methods this data is compressed to a single index value, which is published on a global level and individually for the seven countries evaluated.

The DHL Global Trade Barometer index represents the weighted average of the current growth and the upcoming two months of global trade. An index value above 50 indicates a positive development; values below 50 point to a decline in world trade. Tests with historical data have revealed a high correlation between the DHL Global Trade Barometer and real containerized trade, providing a three-month forward-looking estimate.

January index points to continued moderate growth in global trade

The DHL Global Trade Barometer for January 2018 indicates that global trade will continue to grow within the next three months. On its initial release, the index scored 64, which is slightly below the values calculated for previous months. That means that world trade is still considered to be in an expansive mode, but growth loses momentum. The decline is due to weakening prospects for Chinese and Japanese trade, which is only partially offset by improved prospects for India, South Korea and Great Britain.

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:09:17 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 61 126 M
EBIT 2017 3 775 M
Net income 2017 2 797 M
Debt 2017 2 243 M
Yield 2017 2,79%
P/E ratio 2017 16,80
P/E ratio 2018 15,72
EV / Sales 2017 0,84x
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
Capitalization 49 345 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Wulf von Schimmelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST1.03%60 508
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE11.52%114 507
FEDEX CORPORATION8.03%72 218
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON1.21%11 634
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.35%9 290
BPOST7.94%6 661
