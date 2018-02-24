Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST (DPW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/23 05:35:12 pm
37.43 EUR   +0.19%
05:06aNUMBERS STARTIN : DHL executive
RE
05:06aNUMBERS STARTIN : DHL executive
RE
02/23TESLA : Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks - DHL exec
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks: DHL executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 05:06am CET
The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City

(Reuters) - The numbers behind Tesla Inc's long-distance Semi electric trucks are close to making sense for haulers looking at a shift away from diesel that may save them tens of thousands of dollars a year, according to an executive with DHL.

Jim Monkmeyer, president, Transportation at DHL Supply Chain, was among the first to order the trucks Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk's company is expected to begin churning out in 2019.

He says the 10 trucks ordered are a test run and that he is still years away from switching the majority of his fleet of trucks to electric. But he is taking heed of a major shift away from diesel and the money it could save DHL.

He says he could potentially pay off the difference between the purchase price of a Tesla Semi and a traditional diesel truck in less than two years, thanks to savings on maintenance and fuel.

"We are estimating that we could have pay back within a year-and-a-half based on energy usage as well as lower maintenance cost," Monkmeyer told Reuters in an interview from his office in Columbus, Ohio.

"The maintenance savings can be enormous as well. Just because the engines are much simpler in terms of the number of parts and the complexities of the parts."

The payback benefit is one of the keys to the success of the new generation of electric trucks and DHL, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Post, has a history in the area, having already introduced 5,000 of its own electric "scooter" vans for local deliveries.

The two-year timeline also chimes with assurances being given by Daimler AG's van unit to customers interested in its forthcoming electric Sprinter van that the total cost of ownership will be the same as the cost to own and operate a conventional van over a few years.

COMMON THREADS

Monkmeyer says he does not expect to buy just Tesla electric trucks, but the in-depth discussions on price and feasibility that DHL is running on the trucks are in line with several small and large international haulers who spoke to Reuters.

A truck runs around 65,000-100,000 miles a year, and Tesla has promised a 20-percent saving on the per-mile operating costs truckers pay now, estimating its new Semi will cost $1.26 per mile compared to what it says are industry standards of around $1.51 for diesel trucks.

Analysts, however, say the figures continue to evolve; the $1.51 cost assumes prices for diesel fuel and that fuel economy costs remain static.

They also say fuel efficiency for diesel trucks is expected to advance further, with a compounding improvement in the high single digits by 2020, potentially limiting the cost savings advantage suggested by Tesla.

"The problem is they (Tesla) are aiming at a moving target, and even with that the electric (trucks) would be lower cost (in terms of operation) but it wouldn't be quite as big a difference," Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said.

Monkmeyer says the company is still mapping out costs, but believes the two trucks already look like they will be "close enough" to make the switch feasible.

Still, he says larger concerns loom around Tesla's charging infrastructure and how haulers plan to switch from pumps in depots to swift "megacharging" of electric vehicles.

"The biggest issue is going to be how is that grid provided and how is it supported and how quickly can we get a network out there for use nationwide, throughout North America, throughout the world," he says.

"That's a big question mark. So that to me would be one limiting factor."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Ankit Ajmera

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Post, Tesla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 1.70% 352.05 Delayed Quote.13.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST
05:06aNUMBERS STARTING TO ADD UP FOR TESLA : DHL executive
RE
05:06aNUMBERS STARTING TO ADD UP FOR TESLA : DHL executive
RE
02/23TESLA : Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks - DHL exec
RE
02/23DEUTSCHE POST AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
02/23DEUTSCHE POST AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
02/23DEUTSCHE POST : German union expands strike action at Deutsche Post
RE
02/22Electric delivery vehicles in production or planned
RE
02/22FEB 22, 2018 : DHL Express officially opens its new Brussels Hub
PU
02/22DEUTSCHE POST : German union says more Deutsche Post strikes likely Friday
RE
02/16FEB 16, 2018 : DHL Express certified Top Employer Global for fourth year in a ro..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/19Transports Weekly Snapshot - VIX Returns To Correlation With High Yield Bond .. 
02/01Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - January 2018 Update 
01/28Transports Weekly Snapshot - Broader Markets Retake The Lead 
01/22DHL Group Crosses $50 Level With More Growth Ahead 
01/21Transports Weekly Snapshot - Subdued Performance As Broader Markets Continue .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 61 018 M
EBIT 2017 3 773 M
Net income 2017 2 809 M
Debt 2017 2 294 M
Yield 2017 3,01%
P/E ratio 2017 15,63
P/E ratio 2018 14,70
EV / Sales 2017 0,79x
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capitalization 45 923 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post Technical Analysis Chart | DPW | DE0005552004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 40,4 €
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Wulf von Schimmelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST-5.84%56 458
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-12.13%90 223
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.50%65 178
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON-1.08%11 371
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.07%10 415
ROYAL MAIL24.20%7 850
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.