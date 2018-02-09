Log in
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust : Certain Deutsche Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

02/09/2018 | 11:00pm CET

The Deutsche closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

February Monthly Dividends

Declaration – 02/09/2018       Ex-Date – 02/16/2018       Record – 02/20/2018       Payable – 02/28/2018

Fund

     

Ticker

     

Dividend Per

Share

     

Prior
Dividend Per
Share

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

DHG

$0.0660

$0.0660

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust

KMM

$0.0350

$0.0350

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust

KTF

$0.0525

$0.0525

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust

KST

$0.0440

$0.0440

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust

KSM

$0.0500

$0.0500

Important Information

Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. seeks high current income with a secondary objective of total return. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing primarily in securities designed to generate income, with the potential for capital appreciation being a secondary consideration. The Fund may invest in a broad range of income-producing securities, including, but not limited to, domestic and foreign debt securities of any credit quality or maturity (including below investment grade debt securities and debt securities of issuers located in countries with new or emerging securities markets), convertible securities (including convertible bonds), dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITS”), energy trusts and other investment companies. The Fund may invest in debt securities not paying interest currently and securities in default. In addition, the Fund may invest in senior bank loans, including bank loan participations and assignments. The Fund may buy or sell protection on credit exposure and may also purchase securities on a when-issued basis and engage in short sales. The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments in the event portfolio management determines that securities meeting the Fund’s investment objectives are not readily available for purchase. Future earnings of the Fund cannot be guaranteed and the Fund's dividend policy is subject to change. Any fund that concentrates in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. There are special risks associated with an investment in real estate, including REITs. These risks include credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the impact of varied economic conditions. Stocks may decline in value. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses.

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust seeks to provide high income consistent with prudent total return. The fund invests in a range of income-producing securities such as U.S. corporate fixed-income securities and debt obligations of foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities which may be denominated in foreign currencies and may not be rated. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt securities. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust seeks to provide high current income by investing its assets in a combination of (a) lower-rated, corporate fixed-income securities; (b) fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers; and (c) fixed-income securities of the US government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund will invest at least 50 percent of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up to 50 percent of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction, including any IRA distribution or rollover.

 

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSUREDMAY LOSE VALUENO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSITNOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

 

Deutsche AM Distributors, Inc.

222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606-5808

www.deutschefunds.com

Tel (800) 621-1148

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Bank AG. All Rights Reserved

Deutsche Asset Management represents the asset management activities conducted by Deutsche Bank AG or any of its subsidiaries. Investment products offered through Deutsche AM Distributors, Inc. Advisory services offered through Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. (R-054938-1) (02/18)


© Business Wire 2018
