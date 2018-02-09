Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust : Certain Deutsche Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The Deutsche closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular
monthly distributions.
Details are as follows:
February Monthly Dividends
|
Declaration – 02/09/2018
|
|
|
|
Ex-Date – 02/16/2018
|
|
|
|
Record – 02/20/2018
|
|
|
|
Payable – 02/28/2018
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
|
Dividend Per
Share
|
|
|
|
Prior
Dividend Per
Share
|
Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
DHG
|
|
|
|
$0.0660
|
|
|
|
$0.0660
|
Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust
|
|
|
|
KMM
|
|
|
|
$0.0350
|
|
|
|
$0.0350
|
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust
|
|
|
|
KTF
|
|
|
|
$0.0525
|
|
|
|
$0.0525
|
Deutsche Strategic Income Trust
|
|
|
|
KST
|
|
|
|
$0.0440
|
|
|
|
$0.0440
|
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust
|
|
|
|
KSM
|
|
|
|
$0.0500
|
|
|
|
$0.0500
Important Information
Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. seeks high current
income with a secondary objective of total return. The Fund pursues its
investment objectives by investing primarily in securities designed to
generate income, with the potential for capital appreciation being a
secondary consideration. The Fund may invest in a broad range of
income-producing securities, including, but not limited to, domestic and
foreign debt securities of any credit quality or maturity (including
below investment grade debt securities and debt securities of issuers
located in countries with new or emerging securities markets),
convertible securities (including convertible bonds), dividend-paying
common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities of real estate
investment trusts (“REITS”), energy trusts and other investment
companies. The Fund may invest in debt securities not paying
interest currently and securities in default. In addition, the
Fund may invest in senior bank loans, including bank loan participations
and assignments. The Fund may buy or sell protection on credit exposure
and may also purchase securities on a when-issued basis and engage in
short sales. The Fund may invest in cash or money market
instruments in the event portfolio management determines that securities
meeting the Fund’s investment objectives are not readily available for
purchase. Future earnings of the Fund cannot be guaranteed and the
Fund's dividend policy is subject to change. Any fund that concentrates
in a particular segment of the market will generally be more volatile
than a fund that invests more broadly. Bond investments are subject to
interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees.
When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers
to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and
interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated
securities present greater risk of loss than investments in
higher-quality securities. There are special risks associated with an
investment in real estate, including REITs. These risks include credit
risk, interest rate fluctuations and the impact of varied economic
conditions. Stocks may decline in value. Investing in foreign securities
presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and
economic changes, and market risks. Investing in derivatives entails
special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce
returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks
and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses.
Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust seeks to provide high income
consistent with prudent total return. The fund invests in a range of
income-producing securities such as U.S. corporate fixed-income
securities and debt obligations of foreign governments, their agencies
and instrumentalities which may be denominated in foreign currencies and
may not be rated. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit,
liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise,
bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an
issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in
lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater
risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in
derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and
credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage
results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or
losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of
more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature
economic structures and less stable political systems than those of
developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain
risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes,
and market risks.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust seeks to provide high current income
exempt from federal income tax by investing in a diversified portfolio
of investment-grade tax-exempt securities. Bond investments are
subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying
degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit
risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of
principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks
relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns
and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can
magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks
income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s
distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes,
including the alternative minimum tax.
Deutsche Strategic Income Trust seeks to provide high current income
by investing its assets in a combination of (a) lower-rated, corporate
fixed-income securities; (b) fixed-income securities of emerging markets
and other foreign issuers; and (c) fixed-income securities of the US
government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed
issuers. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit,
liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise,
bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an
issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in
lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater
risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in
derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and
credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage
results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or
losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of
more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature
economic structures and less stable political systems than those of
developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain
risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes,
and market risks.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust seeks a high level of
current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund will invest at
least 50 percent of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities
or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up
to 50 percent of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are
below investment grade. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate,
credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest
rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the
ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest.
Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity,
leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility.
Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any
gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from
federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be
subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative
minimum tax.
Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously
offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of
closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock
exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to
the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a
number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund.
Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at,
below or above net asset value.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
