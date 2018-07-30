|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.07.2018 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: http://www.telekom.com/18QII
English: http://www.telekom.com/18Q2
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: http://www.telekom.com/18QII
English: http://www.telekom.com/18Q2
