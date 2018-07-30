Log in
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 10:31:04 am
14.118 EUR   -0.19%
10:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKO : 250 Mbit/s
PU
10:05aDEUTSCHE TELEKO : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
07/24DEUTSCHE TELEKO : 5G for connected mobility
PU
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/30/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
30.07.2018 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018 German: http://www.telekom.com/18QII
English: http://www.telekom.com/18Q2

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018 German: http://www.telekom.com/18QII
English: http://www.telekom.com/18Q2


30.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

607287  30.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 861 M
EBIT 2018 10 040 M
Net income 2018 4 085 M
Debt 2018 52 481 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 16,54
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 65 933 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 970
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.74%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 599
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
TELEFONICA-5.65%46 182
ORANGE1.07%44 349
