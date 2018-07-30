Log in
Deutsche Telekom

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 03:28:22 pm
14.118 EUR   -0.19%
03:15pNokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G ..
RE
10:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKO : 250 Mbit/s
PU
10:05aDEUTSCHE TELEKO : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award

07/30/2018 | 03:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A 5G sign is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

LONDON (Reuters) - T-Mobile US named Nokia to supply it with $3.5 billion(2.67 billion pounds) in next-generation 5G network gear, the firms said on Monday, marking the world's largest 5G deal so far and concrete evidence of a new wireless upgrade cycle taking root.

No.3 U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile - which in April agreed to a merger with Sprint to create a more formidable rival to U.S. telecom giants Verizon and AT&T - said the multiyear supply deal with Nokia will deliver the first nationwide 5G services.

The T-Mobile award is critical to Finland's Nokia, whose results have been battered by years of slowing demand for existing 4G networks and mounting investor doubts over whether 5G contracts can begin to boost profitability later this year.

5G networks promise to deliver faster speeds for mobile phone users and make networks more responsive and reliable for the eventual development of new industrial automation, medical monitoring, driverless car and other business uses.

But cash-strapped telecom operators around the world have been gun-shy over committing to commercial upgrades of existing networks, with many seeing 5G technology simply as a way to deliver incremental capacity increases instead of new features.

Terms of the deal call for Nokia to supply a range of 5G hardware, software and services that will allow T-Mobile to capitalise on licensed airwave to deliver, broad coverage on 600 megahertz spectrum and ultra high-speed capacity on 28 megahertz airwaves in densely trafficked urban areas, the companies said.

Nokia will supply T-Mobile with its AirScale radio access platform along with cloud-connected hardware, software and acceleration services, they said in a statement.

The network equipment business, which is led by three big players - China's Huawei, Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson - has struggled with flagging growth since the current generation of 4G mobile equipment peaked in 2015.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Eric Auchard
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 2.41% 31.08 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -0.07% 14.125 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
ERICSSON -0.71% 70.32 Delayed Quote.31.18%
NOKIA OYJ -0.30% 4.788 Delayed Quote.20.70%
SPRINT CORP 0.18% 5.49 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
T-MOBILE US 0.40% 59.61 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.62% 52.01 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 861 M
EBIT 2018 10 040 M
Net income 2018 4 085 M
Debt 2018 52 481 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 16,54
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 65 933 M
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 970
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.74%211 470
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.10%96 599
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 292
TELEFONICA-5.65%46 182
ORANGE1.07%44 349
