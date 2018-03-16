DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.03.2018 / 10:03
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018
German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018
German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4200/zwischenberichte-_--mitteilungen.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4200/interim-reports-_-statements.html
