Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2018 / 10:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4200/zwischenberichte-_--mitteilungen.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4200/interim-reports-_-statements.html