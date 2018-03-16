Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Wohnen    DWNI   DE000A0HN5C6

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN (DWNI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:05am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 10:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4000/berichte.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4100/annual-reports.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4200/zwischenberichte-_--mitteilungen.html English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4200/interim-reports-_-statements.html


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664915  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
10:25aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
10:05aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
03/07DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
02/20DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/12DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
02/12DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02/08DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
PU
02/08DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
01/31DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Deutsche Wohnen SE ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : An Under-Followed Real Estate Company That May Be A Takeover T.. 
2017VONOVIA : Arguably The Best Play On European Real Estate 
2016DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Good Entry Level 
2016Deutsche Wohnen 14% Down From YTD Peak... Valuation Easier Here 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 781 M
EBIT 2017 981 M
Net income 2017 1 609 M
Debt 2017 6 566 M
Yield 2017 2,29%
P/E ratio 2017 8,52
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
EV / Sales 2017 24,3x
EV / Sales 2018 23,3x
Capitalization 12 403 M
Chart DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Wohnen Technical Analysis Chart | DWNI | DE000A0HN5C6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 39,5 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chief Executive Officer
Uwe E. Flach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kretschmer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hünlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-4.09%15 349
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%56 215
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%27 764
VONOVIA-8.02%22 722
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.12%15 070
VINGROUP JSC--.--%11 896
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.