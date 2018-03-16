DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
16.03.2018 / 10:19
Deutsche Wohnen SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2018
German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4200/zwischenberichte-_--mitteilungen.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4200/interim-reports-_-statements.html
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018
German: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/German/4200/zwischenberichte-_--mitteilungen.html
English: https://ir.deutsche-wohnen.com/websites/deuwo/English/4200/interim-reports-_-statements.html
