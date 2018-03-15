Log in
DEUTZ AG (DEZ)
DEUTZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/15/2018 | 11:40am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2018 / 11:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Hiller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.22 EUR 21660.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.22 EUR 21660.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41221  15.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
