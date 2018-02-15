Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEUTZ AG    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AG (DEZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 12:00pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.02.2018 / 11:57
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH Frankfurt am Main
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Feb 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.09 % 0.00 % 5.09 % 120861783
Previous notification 3.57 % 0.00 % 3.57 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006305006 0 6153713 0.00 % 5.09 %
Total 6153713 5.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


15.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

654597  15.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=654597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTZ AG
12:00pDEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
02/12DEUTZ : 28-- Engine Repair Parts
AQ
01/09DEUTZ : New chief financial officer at Deutz AG
AQ
01/09DEUTZ AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
2017DEUTZ : SAP-Creating a Culture of Innovation at Deutz
AQ
2017DEUTZ : Spare parts for Deutz. Delivery Basis
AQ
2017DEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
2017DEUTZ : apprentice is the best in Germany in his field
AQ
2017DEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
2017DEUTZ : approves engines for the use of alternative fuels
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 440 M
EBIT 2017 42,1 M
Net income 2017 94,2 M
Finance 2017 88,8 M
Yield 2017 1,33%
P/E ratio 2017 10,15
P/E ratio 2018 17,76
EV / Sales 2017 0,55x
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capitalization 883 M
Chart DEUTZ AG
Duration : Period :
DEUTZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | DEZ | DE0006305006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,93 €
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Hans-Georg Härter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Head-Finance, Human Resources & Investor Relations
Werner Scherer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Witich Roßmann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTZ AG-1.44%1 101
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.64%50 936
FANUC CORP-3.91%50 672
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES4.43%27 749
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-7.44%24 424
PARKER HANNIFIN-9.90%23 958
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.