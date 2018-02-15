|
DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02/15/2018 | 12:00pm CET
|
15.02.2018 / 11:57
15.02.2018 / 11:57
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|5.09 %
|0.00 %
|5.09 %
|120861783
|Previous notification
|3.57 %
|0.00 %
|3.57 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006305006
|0
|6153713
|0.00 %
|5.09 %
|Total
|6153713
|5.09 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|
|Ottostraße 1
|
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2017
|
1 440 M
|
EBIT 2017
|
42,1 M
|
Net income 2017
|
94,2 M
|
Finance 2017
|
88,8 M
|
Yield 2017
|
1,33%
|
|
P/E ratio 2017
|
10,15
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
17,76
|
EV / Sales 2017
|
0,55x
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,49x
|
Capitalization
|
883 M
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DEUTZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
BUY
|Number of Analysts
|
9
|Average target price
|
7,93 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
8,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|DEUTZ AG
|-1.44%
|1 101