DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION (DVN)
07/31 10:02:57 pm
45.01 USD   -0.11%
01:25aDEVON ENERGY : misses profit estimates as costs, oil hedges weigh
RE
07/31DEVON ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31DEVON ENERGY : Reports Loss as Expenses Rise
DJ
Devon Energy : misses profit estimates as costs, oil hedges weigh

08/01/2018 | 01:25am CEST
A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as expenses rose and a misplaced bet on the direction of oil prices offset higher oil output.

Devon's stock fell as much as 4.6 percent to $43 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Its shares had been up 9 percent this year at 4 p.m. EDT, compared with a 13 percent increase in U.S. crude futures.

The Oklahoma City-based company said costs rose 39 percent to $2.73 billion in the three months ended June 30, as marketing expenses increased.

It said revenue realized from producing oil and gas fell 20 percent from a year earlier to $1.07 billion. At the same time, expenses on that production rose 26 percent, the company said.

Oil prices were higher in the quarter than the company had hedged its production, costing $131 million to settle the derivatives, a spokesman said.

Ben Montalbano, co-founder of energy researcher PetroNerds, which tracks hedging by oil and gas firms, said Devon hedged about 57 percent of its second-quarter oil production at prices about $5.80 a barrel below average prices.

Oil producers typically use hedges to lock in a price for their oil, guaranteeing a fixed amount for their output. But some independent oil producers this year hedged production at about $55 per barrel, giving up much of the quarter's increase in oil prices, Montalbano said.

Devon produced 541,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (boep/d) in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 536,000 boep/d a year ago. The results were largely higher than its expected 524,000-to-549,000 boep/d range.

But its realized revenue from oil and gas output fell 20 percent to $1.07 billion because of the derivatives, the company reported.

Devon also took a $154 million asset impairment charge during the quarter on land in Oklahoma it no longer expects to develop, the spokesman said.

The company also cut its yearly oil production target to account for discontinued operations following the more than $3 billion sale of its interest in oil pipeline company EnLink Midstream.

Net loss attributable to Devon was $425 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $219 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 34 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 36 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $2.25 billion from $2.17 billion.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Peter Cooney)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 873 M
EBIT 2018 1 550 M
Net income 2018 580 M
Debt 2018 4 942 M
Yield 2018 0,68%
P/E ratio 2018 43,91
P/E ratio 2019 18,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 23 632 M
Chart DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Devon Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 50,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Hager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Richels Chairman
Tony D. Vaughn Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey L. Ritenour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ben Williams Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION8.84%23 632
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD16.58%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
