Devon Energy : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION (DVN)

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION (DVN)
News 
08/08/2018 | 01:00am CEST

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that management will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York at 10:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon’s home page at www.devonenergy.com on the date of the event.

The presentation will include forward-looking information.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.


