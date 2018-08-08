Devon Energy : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that management will
present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York at 10:25
a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to
the webcast will be accessible from Devon’s home page at www.devonenergy.com
on the date of the event.
The presentation will include forward-looking information.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding
and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included
in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and
natural gas plays in the U.S. and Canada with an emphasis on achieving
strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more
information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
