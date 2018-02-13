DEXUS Property : Appendix 3C on market securities buy back

14 February 2018
On-market securities buy-back
Dexus announces plans to initiate a new on-market securities buy-back ('buy-back') of up to 5% of DXS securities over the next 12 months, as part of its active approach to capital management.
Darren Steinberg, Dexus Chief Executive Officer said: 'The buy-back has been reinstated as a result of recent market volatility providing us with the opportunity to enhance investor returns.'
Dexus intends to fund the buy-back from existing debt facilities.
Please refer to the attached Appendix 3C for further information relating to the buy-back.
