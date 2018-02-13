DEXUS Property : Appendix 3C on market securities buy back

Log in
02/13/2018 | 11:51pm CET

14 February 2018

On-market securities buy-back

Dexus announces plans to initiate a new on-market securities buy-back ('buy-back') of up to 5% of DXS securities over the next 12 months, as part of its active approach to capital management.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus Chief Executive Officer said: 'The buy-back has been reinstated as a result of recent market volatility providing us with the opportunity to enhance investor returns.'

Dexus intends to fund the buy-back from existing debt facilities.

Please refer to the attached Appendix 3C for further information relating to the buy-back.

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 22:50:03 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 736 M
EBIT 2018 766 M
Net income 2018 671 M
Debt 2018 3 262 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 13,93
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
EV / Sales 2018 17,1x
EV / Sales 2019 16,6x
Capitalization 9 289 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | DXS | AU000000DXS1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,78  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren J. Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP-5.85%7 303
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.51%45 183
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 630
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.16%35 627
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.83%35 546
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-3.28%31 413
