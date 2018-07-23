Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  DEXUS Property Group    DXS   AU000000DXS1

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DEXUS Property : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 05:43am CEST

23 July 2018

Three thematics to define the year ahead

Dexus Research today released the Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018 with a focus on three thematics which will define the year ahead for real estate investors.

The first thematic is broad based economic growth which is supporting positive occupier demand for space across the office and industrial sectors.

Net absorption of office space in Australia's CBD markets was around double the long term average at 90,000sqm in the previous quarter.

The second thematic is the low and steady cost of capital which continues to support investment demand for real estate. Transaction volumes remain relatively high and values are mostly firming. Official cash rates are expected to remain flat until late 2019.

The third thematic is the growth in e-commerce which is providing double digit growth in deliveries and creating extra demand for warehousing space in the industrial sector. Online sales lifted 17.2% in the year to May 2018, contrasting with conditions in the retail sector which remain subdued.

Together, these three thematics create a rewarding investment climate for investors in Australian real estate, particularly in the office and industrial sectors. We expect commercial real estate to continue to perform well in the year ahead after returns averaged a solid 12.6% over the past year


Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 03:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
05:43aDEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018
PU
07/09DEXUS PROPERTY : A new type of workspace offer launches in Sydney
PU
06/29DEXUS PROPERTY : Construction commences on a new boutique office tower in Brisba..
PU
06/28DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/22DEXUS PROPERTY : Settlement of 140 George Street Parramatta
PU
06/19DEXUS PROPERTY : Higher market rents contribute to valuation uplift
PU
06/19DEXUS PROPERTY : Distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2018
PU
06/13Blackstone in agreement to acquire Australia's Investa Office Fund for $2.3 b..
RE
05/29DEXUS PROPERTY : redevelopment to create new business and lifestyle hub for Sout..
PU
05/28BLACKSTONE LP : bets big on Australian offices with $2.3 billion Investa bid
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/28Blackstone bets big on Australian offices 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 750 M
EBIT 2018 755 M
Net income 2018 810 M
Debt 2018 3 351 M
Yield 2018 4,76%
P/E ratio 2018 13,42
P/E ratio 2019 15,16
EV / Sales 2018 18,0x
EV / Sales 2019 17,7x
Capitalization 10 144 M
Chart DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
DEXUS Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | DXS | AU000000DXS1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,76  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Joseph Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Chairman
Alison Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Peter Studley Head-Research
John Craig Conde Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP3.08%7 529
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.34%42 891
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.92%34 144
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.47%33 540
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.51%33 014
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.17%28 313
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.