DEXUS Property Group

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP (DXS)
DEXUS Property : Green light for new Parramatta office building

05/21/2018 | 04:50am CEST

21 May 2018

Green light for new Parramatta office building


Parramatta City Council has given the green light to Dexus to progress the development of a 33-storey office tower at 140 George Street, Parramatta setting a new benchmark in office design for Sydney's fastest growing city.

Dexus Chief Investment Officer, Ross Du Vernet said: 'This development will deliver a world-class office building and strongly supports Parramatta's growth as a place to invest and to do business. Parramatta continues to attract quality tenants who are enticed by the city's dynamic workforce, interconnected transport options and vibrant lifestyle offerings.'

140 George Street will be an A-Grade office building across 45,700 square metres, designed with large, open, contiguous floorplates to maximise fitout flexibility, daylight access and views.

Located on the corner of George and Charles Streets, 140 George Street capitalises on the site's unique riverside location, offering extensive views to the north over the river as well as back to Sydney's CBD.

The Bates Smart design considers how the building could benefit the overall wellbeing of its occupants through the incorporation of high-quality services and exercise facilities such as a gymnasium and swimming pool. Retreat spaces are offered with outdoor terraces, a café and open spaces to capture the sun and fresh air.

In addition, naturally-lit stairs are provided to enable easy movement between each floor. The slender floor plate with an end core will ensure all occupants have great access to natural light and the sweeping views across Parramatta.
At street level, the base of the tower will be activated with a range of facilities offering amenities accessible to all the occupants of the surrounding commercial precinct.

With a focus on sustainability, the high quality façade design balances access to natural daylight against thermal performance. The building will target a 5 Star Green Star Design and 5 star NABERS Energy performance.

Disclaimer

DEXUS Property Group published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:49:08 UTC
