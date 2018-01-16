Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  DFCC Bank    DFCC   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK (DFCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DFCC Bank : supports literature and art - official banking partner at 2018 Fairway Galle Literary Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 06:54am CET

Tuesday,16 January 2018

As the official banking partner for the Fairway Galle Literary Festival to be held from 24th to 28th January 2018, DFCC Bank aims to strengthen its commitment to supporting literature and art in Sri Lanka.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Mr. Lakshman Silva, CEO-DFCC Bank and Mr. Geoffrey P Dobbs, Festival Founder of the Fairway Galle Literary Festival, in the presence of the management and team members of both organizations to seal the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Lakshman Silva - CEO, DFCC Bank, said: 'We are privileged to partner the high profile and exclusive literary festival which provides an ideal platform to showcase Sri Lanka to the world. DFCC has been strengthening its presence in the south in recent years and we will be arranging activities around the Literary Festival to enable our customers to be a part of this event and to have an up close and personal interaction with the multitude of both international and local artists and authors who will be participating at the Festival.'

This year's Festival reflects the rich diversity of human thought, learning and reflection on medicine, art, architecture, restoration, conservation, legal history, music, poetry, history, politics, education, drama and journalism.

The continued success of the festival has truly motivated to expand and develop key aspects of the event each year, and encourage greater levels of engagement at the festival whilst achieving greater publicity for the event at large. The 2018 festival will also feature a diverse and talented line-up of creative personalities, who will conduct readings and share their latest work with attendees.

The southern region remains one of the bank's key areas for expansion and growth, attracting an increasing number of customers seeking reliable financial services that support their personal and business needs and specific lending requirements. The partnership will help to highlight the Bank's growing presence in the southern region, one of its key areas for growth and expansion. Serving customers as a fully-fledged commercial bank, DFCC Bank offers a full-spectrum of products for personal, corporate and SME customers. DFCC Bank prides itself on delivering tailor-made products that are designed to meet the specific lifestyle needs of customers, attractive interest rates, structured repayment plans, easy access to all funds and fast and prompt support.

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 05:54:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DFCC BANK
06:54a DFCC BANK : supports literature and art - official banking partner at 2018 Fairw..
01/11 DFCC BANK : FinTech subsidiary, SYNAPSYS partners with Tenaga Car Parks for Smar..
01/09 DFCC BANK : launches New Year 'Season of Gifts' campaign across branch network
01/09 FINTECH : DFCC's FinTech subsidiary, Synapsys partners Tenaga Car Parks to devis..
01/05 DFCC BANK : to raise Rs. 7 b via Basel III compliant debentures
01/04 DFCC BANK : launches a New Year ‘Season of Gifts’ campaign across th..
2017 DFCC BANK : spreads joy and excitement this festive season
2017 Fitch explains its latest rating decisions on nine Sri Lankan banks
2017 DFCC BANK : Fitch upgrades DFCC Bank's rating outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable..
2017 DFCC BANK : Fitch Upgrades DFCC Bank’s Rating Outlook from “Negative..
More news
Financials ( LKR)
Sales 2016 9 553 M
EBIT 2016 3 916 M
Net income 2016 2 712 M
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 4,98%
P/E ratio 2016 11,81
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2017 -
Capitalization 31 944 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshman H. A. L. Silva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Officer
Cedric Royle Jansz Chairman
Achintha Hewanayake Chief Operating Officer
Ashok Goonesekere Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nishan Weerasooriya Vice President-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFCC BANK208
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.70%198 318
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 614
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.77%66 245
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.13%61 439
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK2.54%58 653
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.