DFCC Bank : supports literature and art - official banking partner at 2018 Fairway Galle Literary Festival

Tuesday,16 January 2018

As the official banking partner for the Fairway Galle Literary Festival to be held from 24th to 28th January 2018, DFCC Bank aims to strengthen its commitment to supporting literature and art in Sri Lanka.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Mr. Lakshman Silva, CEO-DFCC Bank and Mr. Geoffrey P Dobbs, Festival Founder of the Fairway Galle Literary Festival, in the presence of the management and team members of both organizations to seal the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Lakshman Silva - CEO, DFCC Bank, said: 'We are privileged to partner the high profile and exclusive literary festival which provides an ideal platform to showcase Sri Lanka to the world. DFCC has been strengthening its presence in the south in recent years and we will be arranging activities around the Literary Festival to enable our customers to be a part of this event and to have an up close and personal interaction with the multitude of both international and local artists and authors who will be participating at the Festival.'

This year's Festival reflects the rich diversity of human thought, learning and reflection on medicine, art, architecture, restoration, conservation, legal history, music, poetry, history, politics, education, drama and journalism.

The continued success of the festival has truly motivated to expand and develop key aspects of the event each year, and encourage greater levels of engagement at the festival whilst achieving greater publicity for the event at large. The 2018 festival will also feature a diverse and talented line-up of creative personalities, who will conduct readings and share their latest work with attendees.

The southern region remains one of the bank's key areas for expansion and growth, attracting an increasing number of customers seeking reliable financial services that support their personal and business needs and specific lending requirements. The partnership will help to highlight the Bank's growing presence in the southern region, one of its key areas for growth and expansion. Serving customers as a fully-fledged commercial bank, DFCC Bank offers a full-spectrum of products for personal, corporate and SME customers. DFCC Bank prides itself on delivering tailor-made products that are designed to meet the specific lifestyle needs of customers, attractive interest rates, structured repayment plans, easy access to all funds and fast and prompt support.