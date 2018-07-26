Log in
DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : RESIGNATION OF THE MEMBER OF THE BOARD JULIÁN DÍAZ FROM THE AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

07/26/2018 | 10:31am CEST

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Articles 228 of the consolidated wording of the Securities Markets Law and 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, hereby announces the following

RELEVANT FACT

With effect as of 25 July 2018, Mr Julián Díaz has resigned from his position as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee, while remaining, however, as a member of the Board of Directors of DIA. Mr. Diaz has indicated that his resignation is due to the need to discharge new obligations that prevent him from devoting the necessary dedication to the duties required by the Committee.

In Las Rozas de Madrid, 26 July 2018

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A.

______________________________________

Mr Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish and it is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between both texts, the original text in Spanish will prevail.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:30:04 UTC
