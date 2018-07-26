Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME (DIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 09:12:37 am
2.142 EUR   +3.38%
09:06aDIA DISTRIBUIDO : Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
07/19DIA DISTRIBUIDO : Announcement of the q2 2018 results
PU
07/13DIA-DISTRIBUIDO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Second Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 09:06am CEST

The DIA group posted gross sales under banner of EUR4.6bn in the first months of the year, implying a 1.4% increase in local currency compared to the same period in the previous year.

Comparable sales in Spain rose by 0.3% and by 1.8% at group level. In the first half of the year, 903 stores were remodelled, of which 860 in Spain. The DIA Group keeps the level of remodelling at 1,090 stores for all of 2018.

In Spain, online sales from January to June reached EUR39m, implying a 48% increase.

'We have almost completed our ambitious remodelling plan for the year, with more than 900 stores already upgraded in Iberia with good results. We are starting to observe the impact of these transformations in the very positive sales trend in July and we expect to sustain this positive pattern in the second half of the year, when we also plan to open new DIA, La Plaza and Clarel stores. Argentina experienced big currency depreciation in Q2 2018. In this environment, our business is getting stronger by the day, gaining market share and growing operational profit.

In Brazil, the good sales performance seen since March continued until the transport strike massively impacted our operations. DIA's lean supply chain and geographical concentration was hit hard, with very high out of stocks in May and June, leading to a significant negative impact on sales and profitability in the quarter. Since July, business has returned to normal. The new strategy plan that was announced at the AGM is being completed and will be presented to the market in October', declared Ricardo Currás, DIA Group CEO.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR225.8m, down by 14.6%, and underlying net profit fell by 44% to EUR66.1m.

The company has decided to discontinue its Max Descuento cash & carry activity, which has 35 stores in Spain. As of the end of June 2018, the DIA Group had a network of 7,409 stores.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 07:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
09:06aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
07/19DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Announcement of the q2 2018 results
PU
07/13DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/11DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Divident payment 2018
PU
06/28DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Closing deal between DIA Group and CaixaB..
PU
06/26DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : The franchise system eats and feeds
PU
06/25DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Resignation of the Member of the Board Ju..
PU
05/28DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Origin of the egg and food safety
PU
05/21CARREFOUR : could close 227 DIA stores in France after June 4
RE
05/10DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : Q1 2018 Results Press release
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/2850 Consumer Defensive Sector Top Yield Stocks For June 
04/1250 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains 
02/23Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnin.. 
2017DIA SA : A Bet On Latin American Recovery That Short-Sellers Ignore 
2017Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnin.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 123 M
EBIT 2018 271 M
Net income 2018 127 M
Debt 2018 975 M
Yield 2018 7,56%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 1 321 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,31 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Curràs de Don Pablos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Antonio Arnanz Martin Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION-51.85%1 550
SYSCO CORPORATION16.80%36 917
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.08%36 527
TESCO23.06%33 201
AHOLD DELHAIZE17.15%31 350
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD13.52%30 149
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.