Diageo : Announces GBP2 Billion Share Buyback Program

By Maryam Cockar

Drinks company Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Thursday that it will return up to 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) to shareholders and warned that it expects foreign-exchange rates movements will hit net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2019.

The distiller behind Johnnie Walker scotch whisky and Smirnoff vodka said pretax profit increased 5.1% to GBP3.74 billion for the financial year ended June 30 compared with GBP3.56 billion a year earlier.

Net sales rose to GBP12.16 billion from GBP12.05 billion, as organic growth was partially offset by exchange rates, the company said. Organic net sales growth was 5% and organic volume up was up 2.5%.

Diageo completed a GBP1.5 billion share-buyback program in February with 58.9 million shares bought and its board approved a new program for to return up to GBP2 billion to shareholders during fiscal 2019.

FTSE 100-listed Diageo raised the final dividend to 40.4 pence a share from 38.5 pence, bringing the full-year dividend up to 65.3 pence from 62.2 pence.

For North America, Diageo's largest and most profitable market, organic sales growth

Diageo said the exchange-rate movement for fiscal 2019 is estimated to hit net sales by about GBP70 million and operating profit by about GBP10 million.

The company backed its medium-term guidance of consistent mid-single digit organic net sales growth and 175-basis-point organic operating margin expansion for the three years ending June 30, 2019.

