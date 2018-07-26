Log in
DIAGEO
Diageo : Announces GBP2 Billion Share Buyback Program

07/26/2018

By Maryam Cockar

Drinks company Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Thursday that it will return up to 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) to shareholders and warned that it expects foreign-exchange rates movements will hit net sales and operating profit in fiscal 2019.

The distiller behind Johnnie Walker scotch whisky and Smirnoff vodka said pretax profit increased 5.1% to GBP3.74 billion for the financial year ended June 30 compared with GBP3.56 billion a year earlier.

Net sales rose to GBP12.16 billion from GBP12.05 billion, as organic growth was partially offset by exchange rates, the company said. Organic net sales growth was 5% and organic volume up was up 2.5%.

Diageo completed a GBP1.5 billion share-buyback program in February with 58.9 million shares bought and its board approved a new program for to return up to GBP2 billion to shareholders during fiscal 2019.

FTSE 100-listed Diageo raised the final dividend to 40.4 pence a share from 38.5 pence, bringing the full-year dividend up to 65.3 pence from 62.2 pence.

For North America, Diageo's largest and most profitable market, organic sales growth

Diageo said the exchange-rate movement for fiscal 2019 is estimated to hit net sales by about GBP70 million and operating profit by about GBP10 million.

The company backed its medium-term guidance of consistent mid-single digit organic net sales growth and 175-basis-point organic operating margin expansion for the three years ending June 30, 2019.

Write to Maryam Cockar at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO 0.37% 2847.5 Delayed Quote.4.50%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 254 M
EBIT 2018 3 834 M
Net income 2018 3 141 M
Debt 2018 9 228 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 22,90
P/E ratio 2019 22,11
EV / Sales 2018 6,45x
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
Capitalization 69 823 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peggy Bertha Bruzelius Independent Non-Executive Director
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO4.50%92 187
PERNOD RICARD4.51%42 575
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-0.14%25 421
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.57%13 809
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA17.92%10 290
RÉMY COINTREAU2.77%6 926
