News Summary

Diageo : CHAPTER 9 PARAGRAPH 9.6.1 OF THE LISTING RULES

08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

RNS Number : 9664W Diageo PLC

06 August 2018

TO: Regulatory Information Service

RE: CHAPTER 9 PARAGRAPH 9.6.1 OF THE LISTING RULES

Diageo plc (the "Company") announces that it has today filed its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Form 20-F ("20-F") with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The 20-F includes the strategic report, directors and senior management, directors' remuneration report, corporate governance report, directors' report and consolidated financial statements.

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy/Letter of Direction for the 2018 Annual General Meeting, will be sent to shareholders on 10 August 2018.

The 20-F and the Annual Report are available on the Company's website at www.diageo.com.

Kelly Lee

Deputy Company Secretary

06 August 2018

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCMMGGRDVFGRZM

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:30:03 UTC
