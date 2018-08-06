Diageo : CHAPTER 9 PARAGRAPH 9.6.1 OF THE LISTING RULES

RNS Number : 9664W Diageo PLC

06 August 2018

Diageo plc (the "Company") announces that it has today filed its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Form 20-F ("20-F") with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The 20-F includes the strategic report, directors and senior management, directors' remuneration report, corporate governance report, directors' report and consolidated financial statements.

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy/Letter of Direction for the 2018 Annual General Meeting, will be sent to shareholders on 10 August 2018.

The 20-F and the Annual Report are available on the Company's website at www.diageo.com.

Kelly Lee

Deputy Company Secretary

06 August 2018

