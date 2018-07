The British maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said net sales rose 0.9 percent to 12.2 billion pounds and operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 3.7 billion pounds.

Earnings per share rose 9.3 percent to 118.6 pence.

Diageo said it approved a share buyback programme of up to 2.0 billion pounds for the year ending 30 June 2019.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar and Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)