Diageo : sales growth curbed by forex

Diageo said operating profit rose 6.1 percent to 2.2 billion pounds on net sales up 1.7 percent at 6.5 billion pounds.

Earnings per share before items were 67.8 pence.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka had previously warned that sales and profit growth for the current financial year would be driven by the second half, which will end in June.

"Our financial performance expectations for this year remain unchanged," Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

The company has promised "consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 175 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending June 2019".

