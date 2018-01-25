Log in
DIAGEO (DGE)

DIAGEO (DGE)
Report
Diageo : sales growth curbed by forex

01/25/2018 | 08:21am CET

Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, reported a 1.7 percent increase in half-year sales on Thursday, as growth was curbed by foreign exchange rates and issues including a later Chinese New Year and a ban on selling alcohol near Indian highways and stood by its full-year goals.

Diageo said operating profit rose 6.1 percent to 2.2 billion pounds on net sales up 1.7 percent at 6.5 billion pounds.

Earnings per share before items were 67.8 pence.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka had previously warned that sales and profit growth for the current financial year would be driven by the second half, which will end in June.

"Our financial performance expectations for this year remain unchanged," Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

The company has promised "consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 175 basis points of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending June 2019".

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 12 384 M
EBIT 2018 3 787 M
Net income 2018 2 894 M
Debt 2018 8 957 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 21,82
P/E ratio 2019 20,04
EV / Sales 2018 5,73x
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
Capitalization 62 048 M
Chart DIAGEO
Duration : Period :
Diageo Technical Analysis Chart | DGE | GB0002374006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 26,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peggy Bertha Bruzelius Independent Non-Executive Director
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO-4.44%90 751
PERNOD RICARD-0.45%42 937
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-1.70%26 125
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.09%17 708
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA-0.39%9 185
RÉMY COINTREAU-6.84%6 669
