DIALIGHT PLC (DIA)

DIALIGHT PLC (DIA)
548 GBp   -0.36%
DIALIGHT : Price Monitoring Extension
07/30DIALIGHT : Half year results
07/25DIALIGHT PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Dialight : Price Monitoring Extension

08/06/2018

RNS Number : 9420W

Dialight PLC

06 August 2018

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Dialight plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:15:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 184 M
EBIT 2018 13,4 M
Net income 2018 9,70 M
Finance 2018 14,1 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart DIALIGHT PLC
Dialight Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DIALIGHT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin L. Rapp Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wayne Edmunds Non-Executive Chairman
Fariyal Khanbabi Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Charles Bird Senior Independent Director
David Wayland Blood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALIGHT PLC0.00%232
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.99%65 141
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.56%45 758
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.57%45 039
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.19%43 115
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.21.20%37 779
