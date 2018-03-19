Diamond Fields Announces Appointment of Jean Lindberg Charles as CFO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean Lindberg Charles as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, with effect from March 19, 2018. Mr. Charles replaces Earl Young who is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer and the Company is pleased that it will continue to benefit from Mr. Young's expertise in his new role as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mr. Charles is an experienced CFO and financial manager with more than 20 years' relevant experience in the mining industry across Africa. Prior to joining the Company he was CFO of Afritex, a group engaged in the harvesting of fish and other seafood in Mauritius and Mozambique for export worldwide. Prior to working for Afritex he was General Manager of Raphael Fishing Co. Ltd., a public company operating commercial and sports fishing in Mauritius.

Between 2005 and 2014 Mr. Charles held a number of senior positions, including CFO, at Sierra Rutile Limited, an AIM listed mining company producing rutile and zircon in Sierra Leone that was acquired by Iluka Resources in 2016. While at Sierra Rutile, Mr. Charles was involved in a range of key financial and strategic initiatives including raising US$25m of debt finance, a US$25m equity capital raising and the disposal of a non-core bauxite mine for US$40m. He also led a complex insurance claim process which successfully recovered $10m from insurers.

Mr. Charles started his career as an auditor and worked for companies including EY before joining Le Meridien Hotels and Resorts.

Sybrand Van Der Spuy, CEO of DFR, said: "We are delighted to have appointed Lindberg as CFO. He brings significant, relevant experience in mineral sands production and project financing which will be invaluable to our Beravina Project."

"I would also like to thank Earl Young for his years of dedication to the Company as its CFO. We welcome his further support as the Company's new Vice President, Investor Relations. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Earl's knowledge and expertise."

"We are now near completion of process to assemble our new senior management team following recent appointments and expect to confirm a further position in early Q2 2018."

For clarification, the officers and directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:

Sybrand van der Spuy:

CEO, President and director

Jean Lindberg Charles:

CFO, Secretary

Earl Young:

VP Investor Relations (non-executive) and director

Al Gourley:

Chairman (non-executive) and director

Norman Roderic Baker:

Director

Francois Colette:

Director

Bertrand Boulle:

Director

David Reading:

Director



DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO/President and Director

Contact: Earl Young at +1 214 566 3709



Michael Oke/Andy Mills

Aura Financial LLP

www.aura-financial.com

+44 20 7321 0000

Website: www.diamondfields.com



The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

