DIASORIN SPA
DIASORIN : LAUNCHES HEPATITIS DELTA (HDV) TEST ON LIAISON XL PLATFORM

07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Press Release

DIASORIN LAUNCHES HEPATITIS DELTA (HDV) TEST ON LIAISON XL PLATFORM

July 27th, 2018 - Saluggia (VC) - DiaSorin (FTSE Italia Mid Cap: DIA) receives clearance from the CE Notified Body to market the LIAISON XL Murex Anti-HDV assay for the diagnosis of Hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection enlarging its CLIA menu for hepatitis on LIAISON platforms.

HDV is the infectious agent causing hepatitis D that requires HBV for transmission and it is considered to be the most severe form of viral hepatitis in humans. Chronic HDV infection leads to a severe liver disease and is associated with accelerated fibrosis progression, earlier hepatic decompensation and an increased risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Around 15-20 million of people are estimated to be infected by HDV. However the burden of Hepatitis Delta is largely underestimated and the implementation of easy and fast diagnostic approaches is urgent in order to avoid the spread of the infection and to optimize the patients' management.

The launch of the fully automated LIAISON XL Murex Anti-HDV assay demonstrates DiaSorin's commitment to increase the number of unique and specialty assays and to serve laboratories with the first best-in-class solution available on the CLIA market, aimed at accommodating the increasing complexity of their needs.

Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin Group, commented: "Through the launch of this new test we have fulfilled our Hepatitis and Retrovirus panel positioning ourselves as the player with the widest menu in this clinical area on CLIA. The result achieved confirms our ability to be the first company, once again, to launch an innovative and unique specialty test to serve our customers".

About DiaSorin Group

Headquartered in Italy and listed in the FTSE Mid Cap Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field. For over 50 years the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for IVD worldwide. Through constant investments in research and development, and using its own distinctive expertise in the field of immunodiagnostics to deliver a high level of innovation, DiaSorin offers today the broadest range of specialty tests available in the immunodiagnostics market and new tests in the molecular diagnostics markets, which identify DiaSorin Group as the IVD "Diagnostics Specialist."

For additional information, please contact:

Riccardo Fava

Ines Di Terlizzi

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Senior Director

Investor Relator

Tel: +39.0161.487988

Tel: +39.0161.487567

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclaimer

DiaSorin S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 10:01:08 UTC
