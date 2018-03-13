Log in
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc    DKS

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Consumer Shares Sink -- Consumer Roundup

03/13/2018 | 11:25pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell. Remington, a gun manufacturer that private-equity owner Cerberus spent more than a decade building into an industry giant, plans to file for bankruptcy protection as it copes with a heavy debt load and volatile gun sales. Separately, Dick's Sporting Goods said its decision to no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 years old has hurt traffic and retail sales as the move upset some customers and exacerbated headwinds to its hunting and gun business. Dick's said fourth-quarter same-store sales fell 2%, a larger decrease than Wall Street expected. Styling company Stitch Fix said in its second quarterly earnings report as a public company that revenue rose 24%. Shoe retailer DSW Inc. is shuttering its Ebuys business, calling it quits on an e-commerce company it bought for $62.5 million just two years ago. ([email protected])

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DSW INC. 10.71% 21.7 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
STITCH FIX INC -3.61% 23.25 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 658 M
EBIT 2018 507 M
Net income 2018 326 M
Finance 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 10,69
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 3 497 M
Chart DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC
Duration : Period :
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DKS | US2533931026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward W. Stack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren R. Hobart President & Director
Lee J. Belitsky CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Kurt J. Schnieders Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC13.29%3 497
LUXOTTICA GROUP1.78%30 869
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 319
ULTA BEAUTY-7.17%12 560
NEXT6.52%9 603
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-12.59%8 175
