Consumer Shares Sink -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell. Remington, a gun manufacturer that private-equity owner Cerberus spent more than a decade building into an industry giant, plans to file for bankruptcy protection as it copes with a heavy debt load and volatile gun sales. Separately, Dick's Sporting Goods said its decision to no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 years old has hurt traffic and retail sales as the move upset some customers and exacerbated headwinds to its hunting and gun business. Dick's said fourth-quarter same-store sales fell 2%, a larger decrease than Wall Street expected. Styling company Stitch Fix said in its second quarterly earnings report as a public company that revenue rose 24%. Shoe retailer DSW Inc. is shuttering its Ebuys business, calling it quits on an e-commerce company it bought for $62.5 million just two years ago. ([email protected])