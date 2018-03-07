Dicks Sporting Goods : DICK'S Sporting Goods' Management to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 14th

Log in
03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) today announced that management will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 14th at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time at The St. Regis Hotel in New York.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay from the link on the DICK'S Sporting Goods Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated more than 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.  For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: 
Nate Gilch, Director of Investor Relations
(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:
(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-management-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-consumer-and-retail-technology-conference-on-march-14th-300609417.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
