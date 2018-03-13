Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dicks Sporting Goods Inc    DKS

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc : Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 12:34pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 13, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3232

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC
12:56pDICKS SPORTING GOODS : Dick's shares take a hit on disappointing holiday sales
AQ
12:34pDICKS SPORTING GOODS INC : Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:31pDICKS SPORTING GOODS : DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
PR
03/12DICKS SPORTING GOODS : Teen sues Dick's Sporting Goods for not selling guns to p..
AQ
03/10DICKS SPORTING GOODS : Sen. Durbin Issues Statement on Gun Violence
AQ
03/10JUST IN : Detectives believe drug deal led to shooting outside Dick's Sporting G..
AQ
03/09DICKS SPORTING GOODS : Shrewsbury High School Colonials to hold equipment drive
AQ
03/09DICKS SPORTING GOODS : IWU students stage 'die-in' to rally against gun violence
AQ
03/09DICKS SPORTING GOODS : CalSTRS Commends Dick's Sporting Goods
AQ
03/09WAL MART STORES : Lawmakers to consider bills that protect gun retailers
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:42aComparable sales fall at Dick's Sporting Goods 
07:32aDick's Sporting Goods beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
03/12Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
03/12Sporting goods sector strong in front of Dick's earnings 
03/12Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (3/9/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 658 M
EBIT 2018 507 M
Net income 2018 326 M
Finance 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 10,69
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 3 497 M
Chart DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC
Duration : Period :
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DKS | US2533931026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward W. Stack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren R. Hobart President & Director
Lee J. Belitsky CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Kurt J. Schnieders Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC13.29%3 497
LUXOTTICA GROUP1.78%30 869
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 319
ULTA BEAUTY-7.17%12 560
NEXT6.52%9 603
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-12.59%8 175
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.