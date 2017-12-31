Log in
Correction of a release from 18.08.2016, 21:17 CET/CEST - Diebold, Inc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/31/2017 | 07:25pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
31.12.2017 / 19:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 18.08.2016

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:
Notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1a WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Aug 2016

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.15 % 0 % 3.15 % 89907516
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 2829965 0 % 3.15 %
Total 2829965 3.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. % % %
AMG SSAM Holdings, LLC % % %
SSAM Acquisition, LLC % % %
SouthernSun Asset Management, LLC 3.15 % % 3.15 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


31.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

642311  31.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2017
