DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/18/2018 | 09:15pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2018 / 21:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jonathan B.
Last name(s): Leiken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of 1,170 common shares on behalf of Mr. Leiken to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Performance Share Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2015; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Leiken with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.30 USD 16731.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.30 USD 16731.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-02-13; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40671  18.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 621 M
EBIT 2018 246 M
Net income 2018 -55,2 M
Debt 2018 1 180 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 197 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DBD | US2536511031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Chapman Co-President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Jürgen Wunram Co-President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Murat Ekinci Chief Information Officer
Henry D. G. Wallace Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC-5.20%1 171
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%30 066
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 344
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 925
AISINOCO. LTD-11.10%5 623
SYNNEX CORPORATION-13.20%4 716
